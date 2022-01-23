Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 20,000 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $98.77 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $85.08 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

