Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 21,863 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,863 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

