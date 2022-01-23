Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 22,043 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,043 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.26% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,880,000 after purchasing an additional 122,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,194 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after purchasing an additional 220,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HE opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

