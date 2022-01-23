Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,018 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.38% of Bank of Hawaii worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.