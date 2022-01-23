Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 334,847 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 334,847 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 59,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

RF opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.