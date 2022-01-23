Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,360 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $50.24 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

