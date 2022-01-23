Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 182,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,729,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BBWI opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

