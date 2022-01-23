Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 628,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,358,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.90% of Weatherford International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 16,572,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 497,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 27,337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 450,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 121,912 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

