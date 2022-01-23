Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,426 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.48% of Health Catalyst worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,855,000 after acquiring an additional 156,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after acquiring an additional 63,220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,788,000 after buying an additional 167,804 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $176,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $133,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,012 shares of company stock worth $4,757,532 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCAT opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.71. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

