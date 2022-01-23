Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,871 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 89.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.