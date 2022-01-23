AllSafe Market Cap Achieves $104,108.96 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $104,108.96 and $133.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

