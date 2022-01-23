Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,931,000 after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after buying an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after buying an additional 154,082 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $136.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

