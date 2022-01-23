Alpha Coin Achieves Market Cap of $13,690.60 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $13,690.60 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,574.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $293.05 or 0.00823761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00257449 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00024473 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004263 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

