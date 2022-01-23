AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $313.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.33 and its 200 day moving average is $305.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.