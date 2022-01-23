AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 395.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE HFC opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.