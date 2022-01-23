Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 313,613 shares during the quarter. Amarin accounts for 4.2% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Amarin worth $20,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amarin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 503,620 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.13. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

