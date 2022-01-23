Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of AMBA opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -162.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.69. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ambarella by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

