Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS AMBBY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.32. 24,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,364. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.