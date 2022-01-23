American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,370 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.64% of Independent Bank worth $41,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $8,906,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 29.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

INDB opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

