American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,084 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Kimco Realty worth $47,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after acquiring an additional 978,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,190 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

