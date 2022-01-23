American Century Companies Inc. Sells 247,870 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,870 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 221,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $8,885,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Shares of C stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

