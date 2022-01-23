American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957,920 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $45,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,339,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,291 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 886,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 62.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,461 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,277,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 2,076,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of TME stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.