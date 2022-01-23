American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.67.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 979.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in American Express by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 14.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 52.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $158.74 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

