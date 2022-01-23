American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

HOT.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.12. 266,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,006. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.11 and a 1 year high of C$4.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.01 million and a P/E ratio of -12.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34.

In other news, Director William Michael Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,113.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$298,846.85. Insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $141,215 over the last 90 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

