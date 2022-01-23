American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by RVB Capital Management LLC

RVB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.73.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $244.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

