Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,080 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ameris Bancorp worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

