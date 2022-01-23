AmonD Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $16,197.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00051625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.88 or 0.06886206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,303.13 or 0.99842415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,230,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

