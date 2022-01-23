Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $920.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $174.42 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

