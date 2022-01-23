Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will post $14.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.27 million to $14.41 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $58.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.03 million to $58.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $61.33 million to $62.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GLAD stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

