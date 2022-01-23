Analysts Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce sales of $62.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the lowest is $61.10 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $63.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $235.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $238.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $250.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $258.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBNC opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $957.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.