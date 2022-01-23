Analysts Anticipate HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) will report $12.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HSBC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.01 billion. HSBC posted sales of $11.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HSBC will report full-year sales of $50.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.83 billion to $50.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $50.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.58 billion to $51.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HSBC.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HSBC by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 52.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 49,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 35,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $33.87 on Friday. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.67.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

