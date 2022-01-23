Analysts Anticipate MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.15. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarketWise.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKTW. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKTW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 121,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,236. MarketWise has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

