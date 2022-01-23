Analysts Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to announce $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

