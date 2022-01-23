Analysts Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $199.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $199.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $35.23 on Friday. Prothena has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,810. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Prothena by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after buying an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 1,058.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 106,056 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

