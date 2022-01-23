Analysts Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.28 Million

Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report $51.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.30 million and the lowest is $51.20 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $37.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $185.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.79 million to $185.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $244.45 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $250.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $716,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,623 shares of company stock worth $16,061,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.24.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

