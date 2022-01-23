Analysts Expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report $59.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.80 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $55.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $235.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $237.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $236.60 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $240.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

HAFC opened at $25.06 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $762.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

