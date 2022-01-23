Analysts Expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) to Post $5.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year earnings of $22.92 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $21.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $4,153,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $747,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,747,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $4,870,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JXN traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.59. 1,046,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.02. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

