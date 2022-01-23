Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.94 Billion

Brokerages expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce $7.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. Netflix reported sales of $7.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $33.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.65 billion to $34.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.38 billion to $40.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.42.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a 12 month low of $379.99 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $599.85 and a 200-day moving average of $589.76. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

