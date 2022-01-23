Analysts Expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $1.57 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $101,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

