Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report sales of $187.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.32 million. Paylocity posted sales of $146.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $817.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.48 million to $819.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $995.35 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $185.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.