Analysts Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will report $12.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.90 million to $14.00 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $6.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $50.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

PHX opened at $2.38 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 215,179 shares of company stock valued at $533,991. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.