Analyzing Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) & AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Exponent and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 22.51% 26.81% 17.01% AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87%

89.1% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Exponent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exponent and AgileThought’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $399.90 million 11.93 $82.55 million $1.93 47.42 AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Exponent and AgileThought, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 0 1 0 3.00 AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exponent currently has a consensus price target of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Exponent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than AgileThought.

Risk and Volatility

Exponent has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exponent beats AgileThought on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc. is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the area of environmental, epidemiology, and health risk analysis. The company was founded by Bernard Ross in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About AgileThought

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

