AnRKey X Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $315,805.00 ($ANRX)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $315,805.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001720 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00050093 BTC.
  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
  • Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.17 or 0.06916700 BTC.
  • Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00056291 BTC.
  • Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,074.10 or 0.99827296 BTC.
  • Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007288 BTC.
  • Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003406 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,219,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

