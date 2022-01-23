ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $325.74 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.93 and its 200-day moving average is $371.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

