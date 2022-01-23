ApeSwap Finance Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $55.08 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001743 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.01 or 0.06858197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00058039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,868.71 or 1.00056633 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003411 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 90,665,586 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

