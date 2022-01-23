Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 872,761 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Apollo Global Management worth $23,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 81.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

APO opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

