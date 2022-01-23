Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 37.5% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 22.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period.

NYSE AFT opened at $16.88 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

