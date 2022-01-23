Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 62,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Shares of AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

