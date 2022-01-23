Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $42,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.55 and its 200-day moving average is $141.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

