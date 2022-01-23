Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.2% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,621 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.4% during the third quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 84,292 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 684,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,052,000 after purchasing an additional 90,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT opened at $135.06 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.07 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

